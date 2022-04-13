33.1 C
Abuja

FACT-CHECK: Drone footage of ‘bandits’ posted by Joe Igbokwe is from Kenya not Nigeria

Factcheck
BAMAS Victoria
Joe Igbokwe
Joe Igbokwe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

FOLLOWING recent bandits’ attacks in Nigeria, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has posted a video with a claim that it is drone footage of armed bandits who have been kidnapping Nigerians.

Igbokwe, who is as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took to his Facebook page on Monday, April 4, 2022, to share the 139 seconds video, with a caption alluding that the video shows the bandits terrorizing Nigeria in their hideout.

“🎥This is drone footage of armed bandits who have been kidnapping Nigerians. The footage shows them in their hideout in an unknown forest. They appear not to know they are being captured by a drone,” his post read.

The post has garnered over 1,400 shares while the video has gotten over 3,700 views as of Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The video was also shared by a Twitter user with the handle @Gen_Buhar alongside a claim that the video was that of Nigerian Army using drone to detect the hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) allegedly terrorizing Nigeria’s South Eastern region.

The ESN is the paramilitary organisation of the IPOB, a pro-Biafra separatist movement in Nigeria.

“Nigeria Army use drone to detect IPOB/ESN terrorist den in SE ….,” his tweet read.

THE CLAIM

- Advertisement -

Video shows drone footage of armed bandits in Nigeria.

The screenshot of Joe Igbokwe's Facebook post.
The screenshot of Joe Igbokwe’s Facebook post.

 

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

Although the video has no sound, a Google reverse image search on different frames of the video, however, revealed that the video emanated from Kenya.

A Kenyan newspaper, The Daily Post, had on Monday, April 4, 2022, published the video while reporting that it was drone footage of bandits hiding a large number of stolen livestock in the bush along the Samburu- Baringo border in Kenya.

“Security Surveillance Drone captured armed bandits in the bush hiding a large number of stolen livestock along the Samburu – Baringo border,” the news read in part.

The video was also published and reported by TUKO, a popular news platform in Kenya.

- Advertisement -

“A General Service Unit drone has captured armed cattle rustlers hiding in a thicket in Pokot with stolen livestock,” TUKO reported.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the video shows drone footage of armed bandits who have been kidnapping Nigerians is FALSE; checks revealed that the video is that of a drone that captured armed cattle rustlers hiding in a bush in Kenya.

This is republished from the FactCheckHub.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

ICT/Telecoms

Data trails: How Nigeria’s state surveillance crackdown on journalists, active citizens

By Hannah Ajakaiye IN 2018, Azeezat Adedigba, a reporter at the time with Premium Times...
Crime

3,359 drug traffickers arrested, 677 jailed in three months – NDLEA

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it arrested a total of 3,359...
News

45% of completed voters’ registrations nationwide are invalid — INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said about 45 per cent to...
Elections

2023: I have been trying to contest governorship election in Lagos for 10 years – Female aspirant

Vows to extend free education to Lagos State secondary schools KHAIRAT Animashaun-Ajiboye, a gubernatorial aspirant...
Conflict and Security

At least 150 persons killed in 2 days as Buhari issues ineffective directives to security agencies

IN two days, at least 150 people have been killed by terrorists in different...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleData trails: How Nigeria’s state surveillance crackdown on journalists, active citizens

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.