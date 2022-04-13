FACT-CHECK: Drone footage of ‘bandits’ posted by Joe Igbokwe is from Kenya not Nigeria

— 2 mins read

FOLLOWING recent bandits’ attacks in Nigeria, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has posted a video with a claim that it is drone footage of armed bandits who have been kidnapping Nigerians.

Igbokwe, who is as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took to his Facebook page on Monday, April 4, 2022, to share the 139 seconds video, with a caption alluding that the video shows the bandits terrorizing Nigeria in their hideout.

“🎥This is drone footage of armed bandits who have been kidnapping Nigerians. The footage shows them in their hideout in an unknown forest. They appear not to know they are being captured by a drone,” his post read.

The post has garnered over 1,400 shares while the video has gotten over 3,700 views as of Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The video was also shared by a Twitter user with the handle @Gen_Buhar alongside a claim that the video was that of Nigerian Army using drone to detect the hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) allegedly terrorizing Nigeria’s South Eastern region.

The ESN is the paramilitary organisation of the IPOB, a pro-Biafra separatist movement in Nigeria.

“Nigeria Army use drone to detect IPOB/ESN terrorist den in SE ….,” his tweet read.

THE CLAIM

Video shows drone footage of armed bandits in Nigeria.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

Although the video has no sound, a Google reverse image search on different frames of the video, however, revealed that the video emanated from Kenya.

A Kenyan newspaper, The Daily Post, had on Monday, April 4, 2022, published the video while reporting that it was drone footage of bandits hiding a large number of stolen livestock in the bush along the Samburu- Baringo border in Kenya.

“Security Surveillance Drone captured armed bandits in the bush hiding a large number of stolen livestock along the Samburu – Baringo border,” the news read in part.

The video was also published and reported by TUKO, a popular news platform in Kenya.

“A General Service Unit drone has captured armed cattle rustlers hiding in a thicket in Pokot with stolen livestock,” TUKO reported.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the video shows drone footage of armed bandits who have been kidnapping Nigerians is FALSE; checks revealed that the video is that of a drone that captured armed cattle rustlers hiding in a bush in Kenya.

