FactCheckHub calls for applications from mobile apps developers

Media Opportunities
FactCheckHub
Joshua Ovorumu
THE FactCheckHub – the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) verification platform calls for applications from suitable and highly creative software developers and web designers. 

The opportunity requires them to design, develop and deploy a modern, user-friendly interactive website in addition to a Google Play store and Apple Store-ready mobile app. 

This is a consultancy role, not a full-time job offer.

The website and mobile app aim to provide a platform for fact-checking articles, geo-location verification, forum discussions, claim submissions, a learning management system, etc.  

Also, the FactCheckHub Website and Mobile application will cater to registered and non-registered users, offering different functionalities. 

The deadline for the submission of application is October 12, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here

