FAKE NEWS: We have not postponed 2020 SSCE, NECO debunks rumour

THE National Examination Council (NECO) says the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have not been postponed over coronavirus contrary to reports on social media.

Azeez Sani, the Council’s Spokesperson in a press statement on Wednesday clarified that contrary to reports circulating on social media space that the 2020 SSCE has been postponed, the Council has not taken such decision.

“The attention of the Management of the National Examinations Council has been drawn to the barrage of fake news trending on the social media purporting that the Council has shifted the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the prevailing situation in the Country,” the statement read.

Sani noted that the management of NECO was not considering any postponement of the two examinations.

“NECO wishes to state categorically that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Council has not reviewed any of its remaining Examination Time Tables (BECE) and (SSCE), neither is it contemplating such for now,” Sani noted.

He said that members of the public, students and parents should disregard such reports as the Covid-19 situation is still being monitored.

Sani added that if the need to postpone the examination arises, the Council would make an official pronouncement.

“The general public is urged to disregard such fake news, as the Council is Monitoring the prevailing situation in the Country and will make Official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises,” the statement further read.