Falling Walls Foundation offers fellowship grants to journalists

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

THE Falling Walls Foundation is offering fellowship grants to journalists to support international media representatives in reporting on the topics of the Falling Walls Science Summit 2023.

The Foundation calls for journalists to apply, outline and research their chosen topics relating to the inter-disciplinary program of the Falling Walls Science Summit 2023.

Selected journalists will be invited to Berlin to meet international speakers and participants at the Falling Walls Science Summit from November 7 to 9, 2023.

The selected applicants will be invited to join an exchange with renowned partner organisations and speakers at the summit.

    Reporting can take place before, during or after the Falling Walls Science Summit. The fellowship grant seeks to contribute to the promotion of independent science journalism and to further strengthen the international public perception of Berlin as a location for scientific excellence.

    Up to 15 media representatives will be selected and will each receive a fellowship grant, which will be awarded as a lump sum and will include accommodation expenses and the summit ticket for the whole duration of the fellowship.

    Applications are open to international and German media representatives with a proven track of journalist record (freelance or staff). There are no restrictions on specific media areas or the form of publication.

    Interested applicants can apply here.

     

    Joshua Ovorumu

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

