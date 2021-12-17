24.6 C
Abuja

Fani-Kayode gets bail over alleged forgery of hospital documents

Tayo ODUNLAMI
Fani-Kayode
Former minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode

1min read
  1. Trial to begin February 2022

THE Lagos Special Offences Court, on Friday, granted a former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode bail in the forgery case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fani-Kayode, who was present in court, pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge.

PooThe counts included procuring the execution of documents by false pretences, use of false documents, fabricating evidence and use of fabricated evidence.

The ICIR had exclusively reported that the EFCC was probing Fani-Kayode over five hospital letters he submitted to the Federal High Court in Lagos to obtain adjournments in the money laundering case against him before the high court.

The anti-corruption agency believed the letters were forged.

Adewale Balogun, Fani-Kayode’s counsel, pleaded that his client be given bail, as he was in the two cases in Abuja and Lagos under FHC/ABJ/CR/142/2016 and FHC/L/251C/2016.

Balogun said, “The defendant is a two-time minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and over 61 years of age and by no means a flight risk.”

  1. S. I. Suleiman, the EFCC counsel,agreed to the terms by the defendant but sought a few bail terms to ensure the ex-minister attended all trials.
Justice O. O. Abike Fadipe, who presided over the matter, said since the prosecutor agreed with the bail conditions, she had no choice but to grant the bail application. The bail conditions included the defendant paying a sum of N5 million and attendance at all trials, after signing an undertaking.

She added that he must provide a surety who would also be required to pay N5 million, and adjourned hearing till February 4, 23, 25 and 28, 2022, “for reports and directions.”

Fani-Kayode gets bail over alleged forgery of hospital documents

