Fayemi recovers from COVID-19

By Vincent UFUOMA

The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has tested negative to COVID-19 almost two weeks after he tested positive for the virus.

Fayemi confirmed his status on his official Twitter handle on Saturday morning, where he stated that his test results came back negative after repeated tests.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic,” he said.

He is the 6th Nigerian governor who has recovered from testing positive to COVID-19.

The ICIR had reported earlier that Mr. Fayemi tested positive to the Coronavirus.