FCT disengages contractor constructing public toilets

Ijeoma OPARA
Public Toilets being constructed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) has disengaged the services of a contractor, S. Y. Engineering Limited, who had been awarded a contract to construct public toilets.

RUWASSA disclosed this in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Mohammed Dan-Hassan, on Thursday, June 22.

One of the reasons for the disengagement was double allocation of sites by the contractor.

“The firm has failed to consummate and execute requisite documents to establish the terms of engagement and agreement between the two parties, leading to poor coordination and management of the Project.

“It is against this backdrop that RUWASSA withdrew the earlier offer of engagement made to S. Y. Engineering Ltd. With this development, the firm has no capacity to act for or on behalf of RUWASSA in anything relating to public convenience project and other matters in the FCT,” the statement read.

Globally, Nigeria ranks highly among countries that practise open defecation, with about 46 million Nigerians still engaging in it, despite plans to end the menace by 2025.

    In 2022, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) announced that it had begun construction of 10,000 public toilets across Area Councils to curb open defecation in major markets and parks.

    “The project is part of Universal Sanitation Goals, which Nigeria is a signatory to end open defecation by 2030. Nigeria, as a nation, set 2025 as a local target in line with the directive of the President through Executive Order 009,” RUWASSA Public Relations Officer (PRO) told The ICIR in July 2022.

    The announcement came two months after The ICIR reported that the lack of adequate toilet facilities was worsening open defecation in the FCT.

    The ICIR confirmed that toilet facilities were being constructed in the Tipper Garage-Gwarinpa, Informal market, 3rd avenue-Gwarinpa, Apo bridge, Kubwa, and Lugbe areas of the FCT, many of which were constructed by S.Y. Engineering.

    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

