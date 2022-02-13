FCT election: PDP wins Kuje chairmanship election

THE candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Suleman Sabo has been declared winner of the Kuje Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the Returning Officer Sule Mahaji on Sunday morning.
The PDP candidate polled a total of 13,301 votes while his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got 7,694 votes.
As a result, the PDP defeated the APC with a margin of 5,607 votes in the Kuje area council.
Sabo, the council’s incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, defeated the other five candidates in each of the ten wards in the area council.
Results of wards officially announced:
Kuje Central (ward 01)
APC- 1717
PDP-3671
Chibiri ( ward 02)
APC- 1,172
PDP–1,839
Gaube (ward 03)
APC – 1793
PDP -2,226
Kabi (ward 05)
APC- 271
PDP-433
Kwaku ( ward 04)
APC-562
PDP-1450
Rubochi (ward 06)
APC – 1047
PDP – 1506
Gwargwada (ward 07)
APC- 365
PDP-583
Gudrun Karya ( ward 08)
APC -420
PDP -1032
Kujekwa (ward 09)
APC-76
PDP:106
Yenche ( ward 10)
APC:271
PDP:455
