FCT election: PDP wins Kuje chairmanship election

— 1 min read

THE candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Suleman Sabo has been declared winner of the Kuje Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the Returning Officer Sule Mahaji on Sunday morning.

The PDP candidate polled a total of 13,301 votes while his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got 7,694 votes.

As a result, the PDP defeated the APC with a margin of 5,607 votes in the Kuje area council.

Sabo, the council’s incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, defeated the other five candidates in each of the ten wards in the area council.

Results of wards officially announced:

Kuje Central (ward 01)

- Advertisement -

APC- 1717

PDP-3671

Chibiri ( ward 02)

APC- 1,172

PDP–1,839

Gaube (ward 03)

APC – 1793

- Advertisement -

PDP -2,226

Kabi (ward 05)

APC- 271

PDP-433

Kwaku ( ward 04)

APC-562

PDP-1450

- Advertisement -

Rubochi (ward 06)

APC – 1047

PDP – 1506

Gwargwada (ward 07)

APC- 365

PDP-583

Gudrun Karya ( ward 08)

APC -420

PDP -1032

Kujekwa (ward 09)

APC-76

PDP:106

Yenche ( ward 10)

APC:271

PDP:455