FCT Minister urges residents to participate in elections

Ijeoma OPARA
FCT minister, Muhammad Bello
MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello has urged residents to participate in the forthcoming general elections, and to avoid violence.

This was contained in his new year message to FCT residents on Sunday.

“As residents of the FCT, we are obliged to live up to the ideals of the founding fathers of the Territory as a place where every Nigerian can call home. We must, therefore, collectively resist any attempt to cause disharmony and disaffection within our ranks. Elections in the FCT have always been peaceful. Let us ensure that the upcoming 2023 polls also reflect this,” he noted.

Commending residents for remaining peaceful, Bello said that the removal of illegal structures and settlements would continue in 2023 and called for cooperation.

“It must be understood that these corrective measures are absolutely essential if truly our city is to evolve into one of the most aesthetically pleasing and functional cities in the world. The presence of illegal settlements and shanties will only draw us further away from attaining this goal,” he noted.

Adding that the FCT Administration had made efforts to provide and maintain infrastructure, he urged residents to help protect public assets and avoid vandalism or theft.

The minister stated, “I wish also to commend the security agencies in the FCT for the tremendous work they have been doing in ensuring the safety of lives and property within the Territory as the incidences of violent crimes have witnessed a decline over the past few months.

“Some of these gallant men and women who have seen to this possibility have even paid the ultimate price in the course of discharging their responsibilities.”

He reiterated his support for law enforcement agencies and tasked residents to make concerted efforts towards the security of the FCT.

He stated that his administration remained committed to sustaining the development of the FCT,  and urged residents to be current with tax payments to achieve the goal.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

