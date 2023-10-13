FCT police receive 62 cases of human genital disappearance

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested 2,272 suspected criminals in the past two months in its bid to rid the nation’s capital of crimes.

The command also apprehended 207 scavengers and charged 196 of them to court.

Similarly, the command received 62 cases of human genital disappearances, nabbed and charged 51 persons to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 13, the FCT Police Commissioner Haruna Garba said, “A total number of 2,272 suspects were arrested in the last two months. 1,967 were charged to court, 865 were sentenced and given a fine of N3,000 – N5,000.”

Garba reiterated the command’s commitment and willingness to always work with the city’s residents to end crime.

The ICIR reports that organ disappaearnces claims are rife in Abuja, and the Police have yet to establish any claims.

On October 9, the ICIR reported how two people were mobbed in Lugbe, a major satellite town in the FCT.

Meanwhile, the one-chance menace has been rampant in the city, with the latest famous victim being Greatness Olorunfemi, a young lady who was reportedly denied treatment by the Maitama General Hospital because the sympathisers who brought her could not produce a police report.

On October 1, The ICIR detailed the law’s position getting a police report to treat a person needing emergency care.

In its several reports, this organisation has shown how the menace is rampant in the city.

One chance is a criminal group disguised as commercial drivers and commuters. They usually move around cabs in groups of two, three or four, armed with weapons such as guns, knives, hammers and other harmful objects.

They dispossess passengers of their belongings, including laptops, money, phones and other valuables. Many of them conduct their illicit business, using Point of Sale machines to empty victims’ bank accounts, using force.

The command’s arrest of over 2,000 suspected criminals in two months lends credence to The ICIR report on the dimensions criminalities and insecurity take in the nation’s capital.

Command arrested robbers, others – Garba says

The FCT Police Commissioner said in his Friday’s (October 13) briefing that following a distress call that some strange and suspicious movements were noticed around the Zuba Fruit market, Police operatives from the division swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested one Mukhtar Usman, who, upon sighting the Police operatives, took to his heels.

He was given a hot chase and apprehended by the officers.

The Police said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a five-man gang and later led the Police to arrest two of his gang members, namely, Abubakar Muhammed and Usman Mohammed, in whose houses, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and 35 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

Also on Wednesday, October 11, the Police said acting on credible intelligence, operatives from Byazhin Division trailed and arrested one Chukwudi Ernest Ezirike, a wanted one-chance kingpin terrorising Kubwa/Zuba expressway.

His operational vehicle, a golf car with Reg. No. KWL 536 RZ blue in colour was recovered. He is assisting the Police to arrest his accomplice in the same one-chance activities, said the commissioner.

He said the suspects would be charged in court after investigation.

In a related development, the command said its newly created Anti-One Chance Squad, designed to curb the menace of robbery (one chance) activities within the FCT, recovered ten vehicles suspected to be used for one-chance activities within the nation’s capital.

The command said most of the vehicles recovered had tinted glasses on them.

“During a search, an axe, a cutlass, and one knife ostensibly for use in carrying out their criminal activities were recovered from the vehicles. Three of the suspects are under investigation.

“The Police operative from Utako Division, while responding to a distress call, had on 05/10/2023 and 10/10/2023 recovered two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux with Reg. No. 08E24LNS and a Toyota Corolla car, ash in colour Reg. No. KTU 243 BQ belonging to one Muhammed Usman Adis and one Olumuyiwa Onlede.

“The vehicles were removed from where they parked at No. 4YP Sounde Street Utako and Nafisa Mosque Utako Abuja, respectively. The two vehicles were recovered intact at Dei-Dei under the bridge and Dikko Kaduna Road and handed over to the owners,” the commissioner stated.

In a related development, Garba said the FCT Police Command Anti-Kidnapping unit trailed and arrested a notorious kidnapper named Salisu Abdulahi, AKA Gwaska.

According to the Police, during the encounter, the officers shot one of the gang members, Baba Dan Tsoho, while others fled.

The Police said apart from actively participating in kidnapping activities, he is also an informant and food supplier to his master, Badume.

Badume is a kidnap kingpin responsible for kidnapping activities in Kaduna, Nasa, extending to Bwari and Mpape in the FCT.

In addition, Police operatives from the command acting on credible intelligence trailed and arrested four suspects, namely Douglas Joseph Lafa, Omachoko Samuel, Job Teddy and David Simon, with three vehicles, a Toyota Camry 2013 model blue in colour, a Mazda 626 Primacy white in colour and a Toyota Sienna ash in colour, all unregistered vehicles stolen from Abuja and recovered in Kaduna.

The command added that it had commenced a raid of uncompleted buildings, shanties and under bridges in Abuja to rid the city of miscreants.