FCT Police confirm 4 dead, 1 injured in Mabushi tout-induced accident

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the death of four persons in a fatal motor accident at the Mabushi Bridge in Abuja.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, September 3.

According to the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, preliminary investigations revealed that a grey Toyota Highlander, with registration number ABJ 206 EC, was forcefully taken over by three unidentified suspects near Berger Junction, Utako.

The vehicle, driven by one Emeka Ehekweme with his wife on board, reportedly lost control during a struggle for the steering wheel, veered off, and hit a parked Mazda that eventually somersaulted into a bridge pillar.

Ehekweme, his wife, and two of the suspected assailants were confirmed dead on arrival at the National Hospital, Abuja. A third suspect is said to be receiving treatment.

“The driver of the Mazda, identified as Suleman Mohammed, sustained no life-threatening injuries,” the police said.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and assured the public of a thorough probe.

“The Command commiserates with the families of the deceased and assures the public of a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts of the matter. Further developments will be communicated in due course,” Adeh.

The ICIR reports that car park touts, known locally as ‘agberos’ have been a menace to Nigeria’s capital and other cities.

All calls on the tiers of government to ban their activities have fallen on deaf ears. Many believe that the agberos are instrumental to politicians during elections. They are also easy tools during mobilisation for counter protests against good governance.

The touts pounce on any motorist that picks or drops passengers at car parks, regardless of whether the ‘passengers’ are relations to the driver or not.

Because of the poor transport system in major cities in Nigeria, commuters find it difficult to board vehicles at many car parks. Fares are exorbitant and it could take vehicles much time to leave the parks.

Commuters who could not endure delays and seek motorists who would accept less fares easily look for drivers to take them to their destinations. In most cases, these motorists drive private vehicles.