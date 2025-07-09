FCT teachers suspend 3-month-old strike, resume work Wednesday

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has announced the suspension of the strike embarked upon by primary school teachers in the nation’s capital on March 24.

In a communiqué dated July 4 and released on Tuesday, July 8, the NUT directed all primary school teachers in the FCT to resume work on Wednesday, July 9.

The ICIR reports that primary school teachers in the city were on strike for over three months due to the government’s failure to pay them the new minimum wage and other benefits.

In addition to the teachers, all primary health centre (PHC) workers and those in the six area councils in the FCT have been on strike for over three months over similar welfare issues. Earlier on The ICIR had a sit down with the Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, Jama Medan who discussed the far-reaching impact of the strike and the inaction of the area council chairmen. Read the interview HERE.

The NUT said in its communiqué that it suspended the strike following a State Wing Executive Council meeting held after the intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who approved the release of N16 billion to settle part of the outstanding salaries.

“Following the ongoing strike action by the primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the 24th of March 2025 and consequent upon the intervention of the Honourable Minister of FCT on Thursday 3 July 2025, the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the Union held an emergency session on Friday 4 July, 2025, to deliberate on the offer made by the Honourable Minister and to review the strike action,” it said.

The NUT noted that while the minister reaffirmed that paying FCT primary school teachers was the area councils’ responsibility, he acknowledged their limited funds and approved N16 billion, six months of 10 per cent FCT IGR to support June’s new minimum wage payment and cover 60 per cent of nine months’ arrears.

“Minister reiterated the payment of FCT primary school teachers’ salaries as the responsibility of the area councils. He, however, emphasised the inadequacy of their allocation to cater for the payment and therefore offered… the release of the area councils six months 10 per cent FCT accrued internally generated revenue (IGR), amounting to N16 billion to augment for the payment of the new minimum wage for June and 60 per cent of its nine months arrears.

“Constitution of a special committee to, within two weeks, harmonise all the outstanding arrears detailing the sourcing of funds for the permanent settlement of all the backlog”, it added.

The union stated that after thorough deliberation on the offers and the minister’s willingness for the FCTA to take over teachers’ salary payments, it resolved to suspend the strike following the release and disbursement of the N16 billion to the teachers’ accounts.

“Consequent upon the implementation of the new minimum wage and payment of five months arrears into the teachers accounts today, 8th July 2025; the SWEC, hereby suspends the ongoing strike action and appeals to all primary school teachers in FCT to, with effect from Wednesday, 9th July 2025 return to the classrooms and continue with their legitimate duties while the union intensifies more efforts to ensure the settlement of the remaining entitlements,” it said.

The NUT expressed gratitude to the teachers for their steadfast support, solidarity, and prayers throughout the strike.

The ICIR reported that prominent Nigerians and activists condemned the insensitivity and lack of commitment by primary education stakeholders, which led to the closure of primary schools in the city.