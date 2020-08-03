FCTA okays re-opening of school for students in exit classes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the reopening of schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for students in exit class.

This is contained in a statement signed by Umaru Marafa, the FCTA Acting Secretary for Education on Monday August.

“All schools in the FCT can re-open for exit students only, on Tuesday, 4th of August 2020 for preparation for their examinations, i.e WASSCE and BECE,” the statement read.

The FCTA stated that only schools that have put measures based on the Presidential Task Force guidelines and have been inspected and certified as ready for resumption by the Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat can re-open from Tuesday, 4th August 2020.

Marafa urged schools that are yet to be cleared by the Department to hasten up to meet the stipulated requirements.

“Those that have not been cleared by the Department are advised to hasten up to meet the requirement for the resumption of their schools,” the statement read in part.

The FCTA charged the students in exiting classes to prepare for resumption on August 4 and continue to read for their examinations scheduled to commence from August 17.

Marafa listing the scheduled dates for examinations across the nation said, BECE would commence from August 24, NABTEB from September 21 to October 15, NECO from October 5 to November 18, NCEE for Primary Six (Common Entrance into Unity Schools on Saturday, October 17, NBAIS from 23rd September 23 to October 17.