29.2 C
Abuja

Federation of science journalist offers 2022 media for social justice fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
https://wfsj.org/news/world-science-forum-wsf/
https://wfsj.org/news/world-science-forum-wsf/
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is accepting applications for the World Science Forum 2022 Media for Social Justice Fellowships.  

This is a travel and accommodation grant scheme for journalists to attend the World Science Forum and pre-workshops in Cape Town, South Africa December 3, 2022, to December 10, 2022. 

Participation throughout the conference and in any press briefings organised during the conference is mandatory. 

Science journalists can apply for fellowships to attend the 2022 World Science Forum. 

Grantees will receive free accommodation, free conference registration, free access to all program and side-event activities, and more. 

Grantees must be able to finance their own airfare. WFSJ will reimburse grantees for the cost of their flights to and from Cape Town. 

The deadline is September 30, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi
- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Analysis

2023 Election: You are on your own, Buhari tells APC Candidates

BY Mohammed ISA, additional report by Ajibola AMZAT PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told all All...
Business and Economy

Flight Delays: FCCPC directs passengers to complain, seek redress

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed air passengers to seek...
Crime

Deborah: Sokoto govt, police keep mum on prosecution of culprits

THE Sokoto State Government and Police Command have kept mute over the prosecution of...
Health

Corruption, irregularities mar BHCPF Scheme in Kano

By Kolawole Omoniyi By day, this yellow, rickety pickup truck is meant for moving...
Business and Economy

Nigeria’s air traffic grows by 6.5m passengers in 2021

THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that its airport passenger traffic...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023 Election: You are on your own, Buhari tells APC Candidates

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.