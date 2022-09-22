Federation of science journalist offers 2022 media for social justice fellowship

THE World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is accepting applications for the World Science Forum 2022 Media for Social Justice Fellowships.

This is a travel and accommodation grant scheme for journalists to attend the World Science Forum and pre-workshops in Cape Town, South Africa December 3, 2022, to December 10, 2022.

Participation throughout the conference and in any press briefings organised during the conference is mandatory.

Science journalists can apply for fellowships to attend the 2022 World Science Forum.

Grantees will receive free accommodation, free conference registration, free access to all program and side-event activities, and more.

Grantees must be able to finance their own airfare. WFSJ will reimburse grantees for the cost of their flights to and from Cape Town.

The deadline is September 30, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here.