Fela Kuti named first African to receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

THE late Nigerian music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, is set to become the first African to receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, almost 30 years after his death.

The award will be presented to his family at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The award honours artists whose work has had a lasting impact on music. Fela is widely known as the creator of Afrobeat, a style that blends African rhythms with jazz, funk, and messages about politics. His music has influenced generations of musicians across Africa and beyond.

Fela’s son, Seun Kuti, also an Afrobeat musician, said the Grammy recognition was long overdue.

“Fela has been in the hearts of the people for such a long time. Now the Grammys have acknowledged it, and it’s a double victory. It’s bringing balance to a Fela story,” Seun Kuti said.

Rikki Stein, a longtime friend and former manager of the awardee, said the award was also overdue because African music had not always been recognised in global awards.

“Africa hasn’t in the past rated very highly in their interests. I think that’s changing quite a bit of late,” Stein said.

The award comes at a time when African music is getting more attention worldwide. The Grammys added a Best African Performance category in 2024, and African artists are now often nominated in other major categories.

Fela’s influence went beyond music. He was famous for speaking out against corruption and military rule in Nigeria. His music often criticised the government, and this sometimes led to violent clashes with authorities.

In 1977, his Lagos home, the Kalakuta Republic, was raided after his album ‘Zombie’ criticised government soldiers.

Fela’s family, friends, and associates are expected to attend the awards ceremony in Los Angeles to receive the honour on his behalf.