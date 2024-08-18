Fellowship on investigating illicit economies, instability in West Africa seeks entries

RESILIENCE Fund is inviting applications to its Journalism Fellowship in West Africa.

The fellowship aims to support journalists in investigating illicit economies and instability in West Africa. The initiative seeks proposals for in-depth investigative pieces, specifically from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

This fellowship aims to address the lack of financial support by providing grants for each successful applicant €8 000 to journalists who submit successful proposals that link organised crime to instability issues.

The grantees will have access to specially tailored capacity-building sessions. The Resilience Fund will provide each fellow with a mentor to support them in navigating their specific challenges and help them with opportunities to raise the profile of their work.

The Resilience Fund’s liaisons will support the fellows by providing one-on-one project management technical assistance when needed.

The fellowship grants are aimed at supporting local journalists – in print and broadcast media – to cover the local dynamics of illicit economies, conflict and instability in the northern areas of the targeted countries.

Fellows will be encouraged to use a range of audio-visual media to enhance the impact of their investigations and diversify their outputs.

This fellowship is designed for journalists from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin and Nigeria. Applicants must therefore be based in, and a national of, one of these countries. Preference may be given to those based in or reporting on the northern areas of these countries.

The Deadline for the submission of the application is August 20, 2024. interested applicants can apply here.