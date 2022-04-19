27.1 C
Abuja

Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu have done a bad job as spokespersons – Kukah

News
Ijeoma OPARA
CAN Kukah Sokoto
Bishop Kukah
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

CATHOLIC Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto Matthew Hassan Kukah on Tuesday said Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu have done a poor job as presidential spokespersons.

Kukah said this on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television.

The cleric was reacting to accusations levelled against him by Adesina and Shehu, who claimed he was an enemy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The presidential spokespersons had attacked Kukah after he criticised Buhari in an Easter Message.

Hitting back at the presidency, Kukah said the presidential spokesmen have paid less attention to providing Nigerians with clarity on government policies and their effect and were more focused on issuing statements that pre-empt the president.

“They are used to writing statements as opposed to talking to Nigerians about policies, and what this tells you is: ninety-nine per cent of the things they write are simply second-guessing what is in the president’s mind.

“All they are doing is simply writing on behalf of the president. There is nowhere in the world where a job of this nature is being done and has been done so poorly,” he said

- Advertisement -

Reiterating his stance that Buhari had performed poorly, Kukah added that the president had shown an inability to manage diversity within the country.

“President Buhari knows that I have the greatest respect for him, and I believe he is a gentleman. But for me, he has done a terribly bad job as president of Nigeria,” he said.

Adesina and Shehu had earlier reacted to Kukah’s criticism of Buhari’s administration in his Easter message, where he condemned the Buhari-led administration over the division, corruption and insecurity ravaging the country.

Referring to the Easter message, Adesina had said via his Twitter handle that critics were the reason for division in the country and not Buhari’s administration.

Shehu also released a statement on Monday night, accusing the Bishop of nursing hatred for the president and daring him to put away his religious garb and join partisan politics.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Education

How a corps member executed multiple community projects for host community

OBIOMA Peace Mmuojama, 26,  was posted to carry out her National Youth Service Corps...
Elections

Suspend 2023 elections, set up interim govt, Afe Babalola tells Buhari

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to...
News

Presidency replies Kukah, accuses cleric of hatred against Buhari

THE presidency has accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah of hatred...
Education

Chrisland School: Nigerians seek law to protect children against early Internet exposure

SOME Nigerians are demanding a special law to protect children against exposure to the...
News

Cristiano Ronaldo loses baby

MANCHESTER United football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have lost their...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Cristiano Ronaldo loses baby

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Has NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow a corps member executed multiple community projects for host community

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.