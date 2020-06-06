Fetisov Journalism 2020 Awards accepting nominations from journalists worldwide

APPLICATIONS is now opened for the The Fetisov Journalism 2020 Awards.

Russian philanthropist Gleb Fetisov, organised this competition with the aim to recognize journalists for their contribution to the promotion of universal human values and extraordinary heroism.

Journalism organizations and journalists are invited to nominate journalists for this award.

The contest is of four categories such as contribution to peace, contribution to civil rights, investigative reporting and environmental journalism.

Eligibility:

Works must have been published between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. Entries in languages other than English must be accompanied by a translation into English.

The first, second and third place winners in each category will receive CHF100,000 (US$104,005), CHF20,000 (US$20,801) and CHF10,000 (US$10,400), respectively.

According to the organisation, self-nominations are also accepted.

The deadline is Aug. 1.

Apply here