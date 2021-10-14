FG announces December 1 as COVID-19 vaccine deadline for government workers

— 1min read

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mustapha said workers who failed to take the vaccine would be expected to provide a negative result of a COVID-19 test carried out within 72 hours.

“With effect from 1st December 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.

The SGF also noted that restrictions placed on travelers from South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey due to the pandemic, have been relaxed adding that the United Kingdom (UK) had similarly eased restrictions on vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK.

“Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience. A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours,” he said.

Speaking on the upcoming Christmas and Sallah festivities, he urged Nigerians to remain conscious of the spread of COVID-19 throughout the celebrations.

- Advertisement -

“The PSC wishes to put Nigerians on notice that two major religious festivities (Salah and Christmas) are approaching and we shall be experiencing increased passenger traffic in and out of the country.

“Similarly, events of large gatherings are likely to hold. While the PSC prepares to escalate surveillance and other control activities, we urge the States and all Nigerians to also increase their vigilance and take measures to moderate activities,” he said.