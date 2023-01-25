36.5 C
Abuja

FG approves N10bn for Hadejia airstrip, Enugu airport control tower

Beloved John
Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika
THE Federal Government has approved N10.08 billion for the rehabilitation of the Hadejia airstrip in Jigawa and construction of a control tower at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, revealed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday, January 25, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The sum of N7.48 billion was approved for the reconstruction of the Hadejia airstrip while N1.97bn was voted for the construction of a control tower and technical building at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

The approvals followed memos presented by the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Also, the sum of N625.50 million was approved for the Ministry to procure utility vehicles.

According to the minister of aviation, Sirika, the contract for the rehabilitation of the Hadejia airstrip was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

The contract for the construction of the control tower and technical building at Enugu airport was awarded to Mascot Associates Nigeria Limited.

Kaura Motors was awarded the contract for supply of utility vehicles to the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Beloved John

