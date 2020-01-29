FG approves N33,000 monthly allowance for corps members

Advertisement

THE FEDERAL Government has approved N33,000 as a monthly allowance for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in line with the new national minimum wage.

NYSC Director-General Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed this in Bauchi while addressing corps members at the state’s NYSC Secretariat during his working visit to the state on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of NYSC.

Advertisement

The NYSC DG, a Brigadier General explained that “provision had been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 budget, adding that payment would commence as soon as funds were released by the appropriate authorities.”

Shuaibu also advised corps members to be security-conscious and also avoid night travels if granted the permission to do so.

In reaction to the news, many corps members took to social media to express their happiness while others stated they were yet to receive their allowance for January.

Subsequently, some asked if the payment would commence with their January allowance, while others showed on social platforms the proof of payment by the commission to confirm the news.