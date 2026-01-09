FG bans graduation ceremonies for nursery pupils, mandates reusable textbooks

THE Federal Government has banned graduation ceremonies for nursery, kindergarten and other pre-primary pupils nationwide.

The ban was announced on Thursday, January 9, alongside a new policy that mandates the use of ‘high-quality’ textbooks designed to last between four and six years.

Under the policy, schools are prohibited from bundling disposable workbooks with textbooks, a practice the government said forced parents to buy new books every academic session.

The statement, jointly issued by the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Sa’id, noted that the framework sought to cut education costs, improve learning outcomes, and promote sustainability in both public and private schools.

According to the statement, only pupils and students completing Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3), and Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS 3) classes will be allowed to hold graduation ceremonies.

The government said the restriction was meant to halt the growing trend of graduation events at non-terminal levels, which often attract compulsory levies and additional charges.

The government noted that it had also introduced a uniform academic calendar nationwide to ensure consistency in teaching, learning, and school planning across states.

“The policy strengthens the assessment, selection, and quality assurance of instructional materials, addressing concerns over frequent cosmetic textbook revisions and practices that compel parents to purchase new books annually without improved content. Structured revision cycles now require substantive content improvements, while limits on the number of approved textbooks per subject and grade align with international best practices.

“The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) will continue to lead textbook quality assurance. The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to education reform, equity, and access to high-quality instructional materials nationwide,” the statement added.

The ICIR reports that the new directive mirrors moves by several states over the past year.

In September 2025, Osun State banned graduation ceremonies for nursery and kindergarten pupils, citing the high cost of uniforms, souvenirs, and entertainment, while introducing a requirement that approved textbooks be used for at least three years.

Other states in the South-East and South-West, including Ondo, Imo, and Ekiti, have implemented similar policies to curb extravagant ceremonies and enforce textbook reuse, easing financial pressures on families.