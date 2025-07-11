back to top

FG blames June salary delays on technology glitch

News
Head of Civil Service of the Federation Esther Walson-Jack
Harrison EDEH
THE  Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) on Friday, July 11, attributed the non-payment of some federal civil servants’ June 2025 salaries to technical glitches.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, in a statement, said that upon receiving complaints from workers regarding the non-payment of their June salary, an investigation was launched, and it was discovered that there were some glitches, especially for workers using Zenith Bank as their salary accounts.

The government noted that the clarification was necessary. It assured that it was working closely with the relevant service providers and stakeholders to resolve the matter.


     

     

    “Upon investigation, it was discovered that the salary payments for employees across various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) were affected due to a technical network glitch during the processing of salaries at the bank,” part of the statement read.

    “The OAGF understands the anxiety and frustration this situation has caused, particularly given the importance of timely salary payments to the livelihoods and responsibilities of our valued public servants,” it added.

    It further expressed regrets for the inconvenience the delay had caused, while assuring all affected employees that immediate steps had been taken to resolve the issue.

    “The office is currently working closely with the relevant service providers and stakeholders to ensure that the failed payments are reprocessed without further delay. We appeal to all affected staff of the Federal Public Service to remain calm and rest assured that no effort will be spared in ensuring everyone receives their rightful salaries,” it said.

    hedeh@icirnigeria.org

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

