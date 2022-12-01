22 C
Abuja
22 C
Abuja

FG blames state governors for rising poverty, hardship in Nigeria

Business and EconomyNews
Sinafi Omanga
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Federal Government has blamed state governors for the high rate of poverty and economic hardship in the country.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba stated this on Wednesday, November 30, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Agba, while noting that the Federal Government has done its best on poverty alleviation, claimed that state governors are not playing their parts but are rather spending borrowed money on “unnecessary projects”.

“We need to hold them accountable. So that together we all can grow our economy”, the minister said.

Speaking further, Agba said, “From the Federal Government’s side we are doing our best. But we need to push that rather than governors continuing to compete to take loans to build airports that are not necessary where they have other airports so close to them.

“Our governors now competing to build flyovers all over the place and we applaud them, they should concentrate on building rural roads so that the farmer can at least get their products to the market.

“And you find that if they do that and with the new policy in the national development plan that talks about taking power to the rural areas, especially of out-grid power that can easily be put, you begin to attract industries to those areas for value addition.”

- Advertisement -

Agba noted that the high poverty rate in Nigeria was not due to lack of money but how to use it.

“To say in the past, we’ve always looked at monetary poverty. But poverty like we know has different indices, different intensity and different causes. And it is for this reason, I went around the 109 senatorial districts in Nigeria, to carry out those survey and to be able to say specifically, where this hardship is.

“The result clearly show that 72 per cent of poverty is in the rural areas. It also showed clearly, that Sokoto state is leading in poverty with 91 per cent. But the surprising thing is Bayelsa being the second in terms of poverty rating in the country. So you see the issue is not about availability of money. But it has to do with the application of money,” he said.

The minister called on state governors to place priority on projects that will fulfil the basic needs of the people.

“Like I always say, if you look at Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, he says you have to take care of the basic needs of individuals first before you begin to talk about self-actualisation.

“So we need to take care of the issues of food, nutrition, housing and clothing for our people. Before we begin to think of how to go to the moon and begin to build flyovers and airports in the state capital, that is the missing link which we need to push so that we’ll be able to catalyse growth,” he said.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Buckingham Palace staff reportedly resigns after getting called out for harassing a Nigerian guest

A BUCKINGHAM Palace staff identified as Susan Hussey has reportedly resigned following backlash she...
News

Nasarawa gov, foreign investor plan Apo-Keffi light rail line to ease traffic

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says plans are underway with a foreign investor...
Crime

Amotekun nabs two ritualists for attempted murder in Ekiti

TWO suspected ritualists have been apprehended for attempted murder by operatives of the Western...
Politics and Governance

Adeleke gives Oyetola’s appointees 48 hours to return ‘looted’ govt properties

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke has directed former appointees of his predecessor, Isiaka Oyetola,...
News

Qatar 2022: How Senegal sealed round of 16 qualification

SENEGAL sealed their place in the World Cup's round of 16 after a 2-1...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuckingham Palace staff reportedly resigns after getting called out for harassing a Nigerian guest

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.