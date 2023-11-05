FG commences investigations as Minister of Power escapes death in plane crash

THE federal government has commenced an investigation into the crash of an aircraft conveying the Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, which occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Friday, November 3.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) James Odaudu, was quoted to have disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, November 4.

“On the accident involving an aircraft operated by Flint Aero at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, please be informed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has commenced an investigation into the cause.

“Our investigators are on site, and further information will be provided as soon as possible,” he said.

The aircraft had taken off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday and crash-landed during an attempt to land at the Ibadan Airport.

It is unclear how many persons were aboard the jet. Calls and text messages to the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, have not yet been replied to at the time of filing this report.

However, no fatalities have been recorded as a result of the crash, according to a report.

In August, the NSIB commenced an investigation into the crash of an aircraft in Lagos, which occurred during a test flight.

Two passengers aboard the aircraft during the crash had sustained injuries, though there had been no fatalities at the time of the incident.