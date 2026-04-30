FG declares May 1 public holiday for Workers’ Day

THE Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, as public holiday to commemorate 2026 International Workers’ Day.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, signed the statement containing the announcement on behalf of the Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Tunji-Ojo applauded Nigerian workers for their commitment and contribution to the nation’s development, noting that their roles remained crucial to Nigeria’s progress and economic stability.

He also reassured workers of the government’s efforts to improve their welfare and ensure their safety while working toward economic prosperity for all citizens.

He encouraged Nigerians to remain peaceful during the holiday, adding that Workers’ Day should serve as a time to reflect on unity, diligence, and the collective effort needed for nation-building.

The ICIR reports that the International Workers’ Day is a moment for workers worldwide to reflect on their work and call on government to improve their welfare. The day is marked in many countries by rallies, parades, and speeches by labour unions and governments.

Nigerian workers, through the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have continued to appeal to the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to support their members following increasing hardship in the country.

The government had in 2024 raised the minimum wage from N33,000 to N70,000, but the workers said the new wage was inadequate to meet prevailing economic realities.

Responding to the appeals, the government approved increased allowances for the workers earlier this month, though many workers believe the package could only address some of their challenges.