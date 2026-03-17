FG declares public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

THE Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the government, according to a statement issued on Tuesday, March 17, by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

Eid-el-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of breaking the fast,’ is one of the most important feasts in Islam.

The festival marks the end of Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims worldwide.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of devotion to Allah.

Eid-el-Fitr is a time of joy and gratitude, beginning with a special congregational prayer at mosques and open prayer grounds.

It is also marked by feasting, gift-giving, and charitable acts, particularly the giving of Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory charity given to the less privileged before the Eid prayer.

Congratulating Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, Tunji-Ojo urged them to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice imbibed during the period.

He also called on Nigerians to use the festive season to pray for the peace, unity, and continued development of the country.

The minister further encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged, in line with the spirit of the season.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.