A NEW batch of one hundred and sixty stranded Nigerians arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, from Tripoli, Libya, in the early hours of today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Their return was facilitated by the ministry in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The returnees who were aboard a chartered flight comprised of 98 adults and 62 children.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), were on ground to receive the returnees and ensure all COVID-19 protocols were dutifully observed.

Bolaji Akinremi, director consular and legal department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while addressing the returnees, urged them to assist government efforts in creating awareness on the challenges associated with irregular migration by sharing their experiences.

Returnees have been lodged at the FCT Hajj camp to observe the mandatory 14 days isolation, as part of the COVID-19 protocol.

Employment-seeking migration accounts for the biggest share of intraregional mobility as youths travel from one country to another looking for better job opportunities, which in many cases turn out to be a tragic adventure.

In 2015, Nigeria adopted a National Policy on Migration that seeks to provide an appropriate legal framework for monitoring and regulating internal and international migration, as well as the proper collection and dissemination of migration data.

The policy is also expected to addresses issues related to diaspora mobilization, border management, decent treatment of migrants, internally displaced persons and asylum seekers, in order to ensure a more efficient management of migration in Nigeria.

However, what remains to be seen is the implementation of this plan. In addition, NIDCOM is working closely with the ILO and the European Union to raise awareness about the hazards of irregular migration, and come up with strategies to better manage migration in the country.