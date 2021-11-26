FG ready to crush banditry, Malami boasts as court declares bandits as terrorists

— 1 min read

ATTORNEY-GENERAL of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has said the declaration of bandit groups as terrorist organisations by a Federal High Court shows that the Nigerian government was determined to crush banditry in the country.

An Abuja Federal High had declared the activities of some groups linked to banditry as acts of terrorism. The court also proscribed the groups.

Reacting to the development through his spokesperson Umar Gwandu, Malami said the court ruling proved that the Federal Government was taking the necessary steps to end banditry. The minister, who said the development followed an application filed by his office, said the declaration of bandit groups as terrorist organisations shows that the Federal Government was acting in accordance with the rule of law. “The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to the international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatists organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country. “By this declaration, the Federal Government of Nigeria has taken bold steps to deal ruthlessly with all terrorist groups and their sponsors in efforts to bring a lasting solution to the myriad of insecurity challenges in the country,” the AGF said. Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Federal High Court made the declaration after a lawyer from the Federal Ministry of Justice Aminu Kayode Alilu argued a motion ex-parte filed by the Federal Government urging the court to declare bandit groups as terrorist organisations.

The judge declared the activities of the “Yan Bindiga Group” and the “Yan Ta’adda Group” and other similar groups in any part of the country, especially in the North-West and North-Central geopolitical zones, as “acts of terrorism and illegality”.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Abubakar, who filed the motion ex-parte, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved his action, principally to proscribe Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda and other terrorist groups in the country.