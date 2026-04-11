FG releases list of 48 suspected terrorism financiers

THE Federal Government has released a list of 48 individuals and groups allegedly linked to terrorism financing in Nigeria.

The list was published on Saturday. April 11, by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC), detailing persons and entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities across the country.

Those named in the document include individuals reportedly connected to proscribed groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ansaru, and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The list includes Abdulsamat Ohida, Mohammed Sani, Abdurrahaman Abdurrahaman, Fatima Ishaq, Tukur Mamu, Yusuf Ghazali, Muhammad Sani, Abubakar Muhammad, Sallamudeen Hassan, Adamu Ishak, Hassana Isah, Abdulkareem Musa, Umar Abdullahi, Abdurrahaman Ado, Bashir Yusuf, and Ibrahim Alhassan.

Others are Muhammad Isah, Salihu Adamu, Surajo Mohammad, Fannami Bukar, Muhammed Musa, Sahabi Ismail, Mohammed Buba, Jama’atu Wal-Jihad, Ansarul Sudan (Ansaru), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Yan Group, Yan Group NLBDG, Adamu Hassan, Hassan Mohammed.

Also listed are Usman Abubakar, Kubara Salawu, Rabiu Suleiman, Simon Njoku, Godstime Iyare, Francis Mmadubuchi, John Onwumere, Chikwuka Eze, Edwin Chukwuedo, Chiwendu Owoh, Ginika Orji, Awo Uchechukwu, Mercy Ali, Ohagwu Juliana, Eze Okpoto, Nwaobi Chimezie, and Ogumu Kewe.

The Federal Government’s move follows ongoing efforts to curb terrorism financing and disrupt networks that provide financial and logistical support to extremist groups operating in Nigeria.

Authorities have, in recent years, intensified surveillance and enforcement actions targeting individuals and entities suspected of aiding insurgent activities, particularly in the North-East and other conflict-prone regions.