FG removes mathematics as admission requirement for arts students

Reading time: 1 mins
Education
FG overhauls school curriculum, as History returns to classrooms 
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa
Bankole ABE
THE Federal Government has announced a major reform in the admission requirements for Nigerian tertiary institutions, removing ‘Mathematics’ as a compulsory subject for candidates seeking admission into Arts and Humanities programmes.

