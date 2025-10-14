FG removes mathematics as admission requirement for arts students

The Ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, on Tuesday, October 14, in Abuja.

According to the revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, Mathematics will remain compulsory only for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses. English Language, however, remains mandatory for all fields of study.

The new framework applies to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and innovation enterprise institutions across the country.

The statement explained that the revised guidelines are designed to remove barriers while maintaining academic standards.

Under the new policy, universities will require a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings, while Mathematics will be compulsory only for Science, Technology, and Social Science programmes.

For polytechnics at the National Diploma level, four credit passes will be required, including English for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-related programmes.

At the Higher National Diploma level, candidates must possess a minimum of five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

For colleges of education, a minimum of four credits is required, with English Language mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, and Mathematics required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programmes.

Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the reform is part of the government’s effort to expand access to tertiary education and eliminate long-standing barriers that have prevented many qualified candidates from gaining admission.

Alausa noted that over two million candidates sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) each year, but only about 700,000 are admitted due to restrictive entry requirements.

He said the new reform will open up opportunities for an additional 250,000 to 300,000 students annually, adding that it aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure every Nigerian youth has a fair chance to learn and succeed.

The new admission policy takes effect immediately across all Nigerian higher institutions.