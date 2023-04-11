30.1 C
Abuja

FG repatriates 104 stranded Nigerians from Chad

National News
Theophilus Adedokun
Theophilus Adedokun
File Photo. For illustrative purpose only.

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said 104 stranded Nigerians have been repatriated from the Republic of Chad.

The stranded Nigerians were returned through the aid of a voluntary repatriation programme of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, April 11 at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, the Kano State Coordinator of NEMA, Nurudeen Abdullahi stated that the returnees were conveyed to Nigeria by SKY MALI Airlines, operated by Ethiopian Airline B737-500 with registration number UR-CQ.

Abdullahi who was represented by the NEMA Head of Human Resources in Kano State, Suleiman Sa’ad-Abubakar, said the returnees comprised 34 males, 18 females and 52 children

He noted that the repatriated migrants are natives of Kano, Katsina, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Yobe states.

According to Abdullahi, the IOM’s programme is aimed at returning distressed persons who had left the country to seek greener pastures in European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

The NEMA coordinator stressed that the returnees would be trained under different skills acquisition programmes to facilitate their integration into society.

“The government will train the returnees under skill acquisition programmes to enable them to learn trades and become self-reliant to fast-track their integration into the society.”

He, however, urged the returnees to be law-abiding and avoid endangering their lives by travelling in search of greener pastures elsewhere.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Stories with punches holding the powerful accountable. His determination to speak out against corruption and influence the conversation in Nigeria, the surrounding region and the continent inspires him.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Police arrest man found brutalising sister in viral video

THE Benue State Police Command has arrested one Kelvin Iorfa, seen in a viral...
News

Rivers supplementary elections to hold April 15

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Saturday April 15 as the date...
News

Three cops to face trial for assaulting man in Port Harcourt

THREE policemen who assaulted a yet to be identified man in Port Harcourt are...
News

Policemen attached to Kano musician, Rarara, arrested for misconduct

POLICEMEN attached to attached to a popular Kano-based musician Dauda Kahutu Rarara have been...
Banking and Finance

Rising inflation, interest rates putting banks at risk – IMF

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the global financial system is being tested by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Rivers supplementary elections to hold April 15
Next article
Police arrest man found brutalising sister in viral video

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.