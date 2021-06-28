We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FORMER Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Economic Summit Group Anya O. Anya has blamed the Nigerian government for the unrest in the South-East region of the country.

In an interview held on Monday, Anya, who is also a professor of biology, said the government seemed determined to impose its own mindset upon the actual situation going on within the region.

“It will seem as if people are concerned to show that the East is ungovernable. But it cannot stick because that is not the inert capacity of the Easterners. For example, Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, has said that they have arrested over 400 people and over 70 per cent of those are non-Igbos.

“This government must take full responsibility for the way the crisis in the South-East has developed and is developing,” he said.

Demanding that the government be fair and avoid sectionalism, Anyah decried the pattern of political appointments in the country, noting that key positions within the government were occupied by individuals of a particular region and religion.

“There are 17 units in the security services. Almost every single head of the security service in Nigeria, as we speak, is northern and Moslem,” he said.

Anyah, however, expressed hopes in the Nigerian youths while advocating for the training and rechanneling of their mindsets towards a better Nigeria.