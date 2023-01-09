25.7 C
Abuja
25.7 C
Abuja

FG shifts fuel importation deadline to 2024

Business and EconomyOil and Gas
Harrison Edeh
Timipre Sylva
Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. PHOTO CREDIT: PUNCH
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Federal government on Monday projected that Nigeria would be ending the importation of petroleum products by the first quarter of 2024.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, made the projection based on the expected completion of the rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt refinery, and completion of the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity Dangote Refinery.

Sylva disclosed this at an event on ‘President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The ICIR findings showed this would not be the first time the minister would be making this kind of projection. In December 2022, he put the deadline for the importation of fuel products at the third quarter of 2023.

Before then, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibeh Kachikwu, had in February 2017 put a deadline to the fuel importation for 2019, banking on the turn-around maintenance of Nigeria’s redundant refineries.

Sylva, presenting the scorecard of the ministry, said the 60,000 bpd capacity refinery within the Port-Harcourt Refinery complex would be ready for production by the first quarter of 2024.

He added that the Dangote refinery, the largest single-train refinery in the world with investment of over $25 billion, would also be on stream before the end of 2023, in addition to several modular refineries projects in the country.

- Advertisement -

He, therefore, assured that with the combined production of the Port-Harcourt refinery, Dangote refinery and the modular refineries, Nigeria would end importation of petroleum products into the country.

The minister disclosed that to ensure seamless local production of petroleum products, the federal government deliberately took a 20 per cent equity stake in the Dangote Refinery.

The minister also revealed that the federal government also took a 30 per cent equity stake in each of the 5000 bpd WalterSmith modular refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State and the 10,000 bpd Duport modular refinery in Edo State, among others.

Sylva said that the government was addressing the challenge of access to crude oil being faced by the modular refineries.

The minister also reiterated the position of the federal government that subsidy regine was no longer sustainable.

According to him, the huge fund being spent on subsidy could be deployed to other developmental projects that would impact positively on many Nigerians.

He added that the removal of subsidy would attract more investment into the petroleum sector as many private sector players would be willing to invest in building refineries.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org
- Advertisement -

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

2023: Nigerian Economic Summit set for dialogue with presidential candidates

THE Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says plans are underway to hold a series...
Conflict and Security

Police rescue six victims of Edo train attack

THE Edo State Police Command says it has rescued six of the passengers abducted...
Media Opportunities

East-West Center hosts webinar on China’s covid policy

THE East-West Center is inviting registrations for its webinar on the topic, "China: The...
News

Raymond Dokpesi released after London arrest

THE management of African Independent Television (AIT) has announced the release of the founder...
Energy and Power

AEDC decries frequent attacks on facilities, partners security outfits

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) on Sunday, January 8, expressed concerns over the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023: Nigerian Economic Summit set for dialogue with presidential candidates

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.