FG to scale down Lagos-Calabar coastal project to six lanes

THE Federal Government has revealed its plans to review the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project and scale down the lanes from 10 to six to reduce costs.

The minister of works, David Umahi, reportedly disclosed this while touring the highway on Friday, December 20.

He said the review became necessary due to variations in the initial designs and additional interventions.

This includes evacuation of refuse up to 10 meters deep and backfilling affected areas, Umahi said.

He hinted at government efforts to preserve certain structures along the project corridor, adding that part of the available land would be repurposed to include a service lane for communities.

According to the minister, the project review will also address gaps in the initial design, with specific adjustments such as constructing a retaining wall in areas like the Landmark section to ensure stability and durability.

He stated further that the 750-kilometre highway would be equipped with solar-powered streetlights, security cameras, strategic security points, and tree planting to enhance environmental protection and aesthetics.

Umahi said 20 kilometres of the first section of the highway would be among other critical road projects scheduled for inauguration by May 29, 2026.

The ICIR reported that the highway project was initially estimated to cost N15 trillion and to be built by Hitech Construction Company, owned by Gilbert Chargoury, a long-term associate of President Bola Tinubu.

It is an inter-state highway and economic corridor designed to traverse eight states along the coastal shoreline of the country, starting from Lagos State, South-West and ending in Cross River State, South-South.

However, the project has generated heated debates as Nigerians question the importance of the road when the country is experiencing the worst economic crisis in decades.

A case in point is the compensation to be paid to owners of properties along the corridor.

Already, the demolition of Landmark Beach Resort and other businesses was estimated at over $200 million around the project take-off point in Lagos State.