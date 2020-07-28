Fight against corruption is ‘alive and well’ – Lai Mohammed

THE Federal Government of Nigeria says war against corruption of President Muhammadu Buhari administration is very much alive and not getting weary.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, made this declaration on Tuesday during a press conference in Abuja.

He said those who feel differently about it, especially leaders of the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would bear the consequence if they dared the law.

The Minister added that allegations of epic corruption in various government agencies, including the NDDC, NSITF, and the anti-corruption agency, EFCC have made citizens to misinterpret the war against anti-corruption.

“Many, especially naysayers, have misinterpreted these developments as a sign that the administration’s fight against corruption is waning,” Mohammed said.

“In fact, the main opposition PDP has latched on to the developments to call for the resignation of Mr President, a call that is nothing but infantile!