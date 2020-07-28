© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Fight against corruption is ‘alive and well’ – Lai Mohammed
THE Federal Government of Nigeria says war against corruption of President Muhammadu Buhari administration is very much alive and not getting weary.
Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, made this declaration on Tuesday during a press conference in Abuja.
He said those who feel differently about it, especially leaders of the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would bear the consequence if they dared the law.
The Minister added that allegations of epic corruption in various government agencies, including the NDDC, NSITF, and the anti-corruption agency, EFCC have made citizens to misinterpret the war against anti-corruption.
“Many, especially naysayers, have misinterpreted these developments as a sign that the administration’s fight against corruption is waning,” Mohammed said.
“In fact, the main opposition PDP has latched on to the developments to call for the resignation of Mr President, a call that is nothing but infantile!
While insisting that the war against corruption under Buhari remains intact, the Minister said, “Let me state here and now that the fight against corruption, a cardinal programme of this administration, is alive and well.”
He stated that President Buhari remains the driver of the fight, saying “no one, not the least the PDP under whose watch Nigeria was looted dry, can taint his image or reverse the gains of the fight.”
“Anyone who disagrees that the anti-corruption fight is alive and well is free to dare us.”
Mohammed disclosed that the Federal Government has so far recovered a total of N800 billion of looted funds and secured over 1,400 convictions in its war against corruption.
The minister also added that as part of the governments efforts to end corruption in Nigeria it also forfeited several properties suspected to have been acquired through corrupt means.