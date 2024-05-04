Fintech companies warns customers against crypto trading

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at least four fintech companies, namely Opay, Moniepoint, PalmPay, and Paga, notified their customers about the development.

Recall, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the Central Bank of Nigerians (CBN) halted major fintech companies such as Kuda, Opay, PalmPay, and Moniepoint from onboarding new customers.

READ ALSO :

The CBN’s action was associated with an ongoing audit of the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process of these fintech firms, which have faced increased scrutiny in recent months due to worries regarding money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The KYC or KYC check is the mandatory process of identifying and verifying the client’s identity when opening an account and periodically over time. In other words, banks must ensure that their clients are genuinely who they claim to be