Fintech companies warns customers against crypto trading

OPay, in a notice issued on Friday, May 3, 2024, stated that it would implement rigorous measures against customers who breach its policy, in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s position on cryptocurrency trading.
“In compliance with the CBN directive, please note that OPay prohibits any cryptocurrency and all virtual currency trading. Any account engaging in such activities will be closed, and customer information will be shared with regulatory authorities.” The statement read in part.
Similarly PalmPay and Paga also warned their customers of the development in a statement.
“As a Paga account holder, please ensure that your account is not used for crypto and virtual currency transactions. Paga accounts in violation of this regulation will be blocked.”
“We strongly advise against using your PalmPay account for transactions involving cryptocurrencies or any other virtual assets. Please be advised that failure to comply with these regulations may result in the suspension of your account.”
On Thursday, May 2, 2024 in Lagos, Tosin Eniolorunda, the founder and CEO of Moniepoint, advised participants in cryptocurrency peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions to stop their activities, citing the financial sector’s prohibition on such transactions