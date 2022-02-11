FIRS launches self-service stations in to enhance voluntary tax compliance

— 1 min read

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced “Self-Service Stations” to increase voluntary tax compliance.

The “Self-Service Stations” would assist taxpayers file tax returns, pay taxes, apply for and validate Tax Clearance Certificates among other services by themselves on online platforms located in FIRS tax offices across the country.

The initiative is aimed at supporting taxpayers in the optimised use of the TaxPro Max solution.

The ICIR reports that TaxPro-Max enables seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer’s accounts among other features, TaxPro-Max also provides a single-view to taxpayers for all transactions with the service.

“As part of the Service’s effort to enhance voluntary tax compliance, the Self-Service-Stations will, among other things, provide taxpayers the opportunity to carry out the following services online while in the Tax Office: filing tax returns; paying taxes; applying for and validate TCCs; generating receipts and credit notes,” the Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of FIRS Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola said in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement added that to make it more convenient for the taxpayers, the Self-Service-Stations have designated officers readily available to assist taxpayers with any technical difficulty or concerns that may arise.

The FIRS called on taxpayers to take advantage of the Self-Service-Stations in fulfilling their tax obligations.