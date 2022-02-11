24.1 C
Abuja

FIRS launches self-service stations in to enhance voluntary tax compliance

NewsBusiness and Economy
Harrison Edeh
Headquarters of FIRS
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced “Self-Service Stations” to increase voluntary tax compliance.

The “Self-Service Stations” would assist taxpayers file tax returns, pay taxes, apply for and validate Tax Clearance Certificates among other services by themselves on online platforms located in FIRS tax offices across the country.

The initiative is aimed at supporting taxpayers in the optimised use of the TaxPro Max solution.

The ICIR reports that TaxPro-Max enables seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer’s accounts among other features, TaxPro-Max also provides a single-view to taxpayers for all transactions with the service.

“As part of the Service’s effort to enhance voluntary tax compliance, the Self-Service-Stations will, among other things, provide taxpayers the opportunity to carry out the following services online while in the Tax Office: filing tax returns; paying taxes; applying for and validate TCCs; generating receipts and credit notes,” the Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of FIRS Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola said in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement added that to make it more convenient for the taxpayers, the Self-Service-Stations have designated officers readily available to assist taxpayers with any technical difficulty or concerns that may arise.

The FIRS called on taxpayers to take advantage of the Self-Service-Stations in fulfilling their tax obligations.

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

FIRS launches self-service stations in to enhance voluntary tax compliance

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced “Self-Service Stations” to increase voluntary tax...
News

FCT council polls: Police to restrict movement on election day

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said there would be a restriction of...
Business and Economy

‘Rise in oil prices to positively affect dollar rate’

THE Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria Andrew Nevin says he foresees...
Featured News

Senate moves to amend Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA)

A BILL seeking to amend the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 has...
Media Opportunities

Harvard Kennedy School offers Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship

Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government is accepting applications for its Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship...
Advertisement

Most Read

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Nigerians react as NIMC portal suffers downtime

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

INVESTIGATION: Many crises tearing apart Federal University Oye-Ekiti (PART II)

How fraudsters trick job seekers, hack bank accounts through phishing websites

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFCT council polls: Police to restrict movement on election day

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.