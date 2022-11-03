34.1 C
Abuja

FIRS urges African leaders to provide value with taxpayers’ money

News
Harrison Edeh
Mohammed Nami, FIRS chairman,
Mohammed Nami, FIRS chairman.
THE chairman of the Federal inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has charged African leaders to grow public confidence and trust in governance by providing value for taxpayers’ money in line with their obligations under the social contract they have with citizens.

Nami made the call in his opening remarks at the opening ceremony of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) 7th General Assembly, held in Lagos on Tuesday, November 1.

The event of the theme was, ‘Rethinking Revenue Strategies: The Human Face of Taxation.’

Nami stressed at the event that it was imperative for African tax administrators to mobilise and speak with one voice as a regional bloc on global tax issues for their collective interests.

“The fiscal social contract which hinges on the willingness of the citizens to pay tax in return for the provision of public service is a clarion call on the government at all levels in Africa to rethink governance.

“In my view, if we must transform the tax system and enhance revenue collection in Africa, there is a need for the governance at all levels to engender public confidence and trust in government by providing value for taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Nami also stated that governments should reconsider how projects were reported in the public space, with such reports communicating to convey the idea that taxpayers’ money were used to fund infrastructural projects.

The 7th ATAF General Assembly, which is being hosted by the FIRS, has in attendance tax administrators from 41 tax authorities in Africa. It is the first physical gathering of the forum since the covid-19 pandemic.

 

Harrison Edeh
