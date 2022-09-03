24.9 C
Abuja

Flood kills seven, renders scores homeless in Niger

Health and EnvironmentClimate Change
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture used for illustration
NIGER State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has confirmed the death of seven persons in flooding incidents in Magama and Rafi local government areas of the state.

Director-General of NSEMA Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, who spoke in Minna, the state capital, said many houses and farms, as well as bridges and roads that connect several areas, were destroyed by the flood, which displaced several residents.

According to him, six persons were reported dead in Magama LGA, while one resident died in Rafi LGA.

Niger is among states that are expected to experience heavy downpour this year, according to projections by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)

“The state has started experiencing the negative impact of the flooding, with houses, farmlands, bridges and some linked roads washed away in some LGAs located at upstream and downstream of the four dams.

“These rendered many homeless and have affected the socio-economic activities of the communities.

“The LGAs include Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mashegu and Wushishi.

“The state has also recorded seven deaths; six in Magama and one in Rafi.

“Meanwhile, the general assessment of the rainfall impact is still ongoing and periodic update will be made public as it unfolds,” Inga said, according to a statement released by NSEMA.

Inga advised residents to ensure all drainages are clear.

He also asked them to ensure stagnant water is flushed away “to avoid breeding mosquitoes”.

“Ensure you put off all electrical appliances when not in use and when leaving home, don’t store petrol or any inflammable item at home or shops to avoid fire outbreak,” he added.

“Stop indiscriminate felling of trees and plant more trees to serve and preserve our environment against desertification and flooding.”

He encouraged residents living near riverine areas to relocate to safer regions, adding that activities around river banks should be stopped.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

