Convoy wades through floodwaters along Lafia–Makurdi highway as Tinubu flies to Benue

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu’s convoy waded through heavy floods Wednesday morning as the president headed to Benue State to condole with families affected by incessant killings in the state.

The president flew to the state capital, Makurdi, where he is scheduled to meet stakeholders and some of the bereaved families.

The Makurdi–Lafia road was impassable following hours of downpours.

The ICIR reports that a series of social media posts showed heavy floods overtaking the highway, leaving motorists and passengers stranded.

“Situation report: Flood along Makurdi-Lafia, Abuja road this morning. People travelling or with the intention to travel through Makurdi-Lafia Road should park and cancel the trip. The water on the road is moving even big vehicles,” a news blog, Follow Kwara, wrote on Facebook.

A video shared by TVC News shows the president’s convoy navigating through the floods on its way to Makurdi.

Tinubu announced on Monday that he would visit the state on Wednesday, following heavy backlash from Nigerians who called him out for failing to empathise with the families affected by recent attacks by gunmen in the state.

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, was among those who demanded that the president visit the state.

He expressed concern over Tinubu’s failure to visit Benue and Niger, where hundreds of residents died in overnight flooding recently.

He contrasted the president’s action with the swift responses of leaders in countries like India and South Africa during similar crises.

The ICIR reported on Saturday, June 14, that fresh attacks on two local government areas of Benue State resulted in the death of 26 persons.

The victims were killed in overnight attacks on communities in the Makurdi and Katsina-Ala local government areas.

Hours later, about 200 people were reportedly killed again in the state.

The state has faced incessant attacks from gunmen, with such attacks spanning more than a decade, but coming more frequently in recent weeks.