21.1 C
Abuja
HomeHealth and EnvironmentEnvironment
Environment

Floods overrun Abuja TradeMore estate

Marcus FATUNMOLE
Marcus FATUNMOLE
Floods in Trademore Estate on Friday, June 24. Photo credit: The ICIR

Related

FLOODS from a downpour in Abuja on Friday, June 24, have overrun Trademore, a popular estate in Abuja. 

Videos from several parts of the estate showed several homes submerged and a few residents struggling to salvage some of their belongings.

The ICIR saw some buildings and fences already caved in into furious floods.

“Residents are swimming in the floods. Vehicles, homes, and many valuables have been submerged. Firefighting vehicles have been moved in here. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed its officials here.

“Even before the rain, the road had been bad. So, people are panicking. There are fears people might have died in the floods,” a resident, who identified himself simply as Alfred, said.

Alfred explained that the floods affected the estate’s entrance and several buildings around the area. Alfred was driving out of his compound and discovered the bridge linking his street had collapsed.

“I need to wait on this spot and see what happens from here. The situation is worrying,” he told The ICIR.

Some residents in the videos seen by The ICIR could be heard saying people had climbed their rooftops to escape death.

The videos suggest people could have been trapped in their homes.

The rain began around dawn and continued to pound the city at 1pm when this report was being filed.

It started drizzling in some parts of the nation’s capital in the early hours until it grew into heavy downpour for many hours after most residents had gone to work.

“I have been told everything in my house is under the water. I left home this morning with my children, whom I dropped in school before heading to my office in town,” Ebere Prisca, a resident of the area, told The ICIR reporter on the telephone.”

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The ICIR reports that a similar situation could have played out in the Galadimawa, Giri, Gwagwalada and Bwari, which have a history of flooding in the city.

    Trademore has a yearly history of flooding, with human casualties.

    In 2021, at least three persons died in the estate from a flood disaster.

    To mitigate the impact of flood, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demolished 30 houses in the estate in 2023.

     

    Marcus FATUNMOLE

    Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's the ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022. Contact him via email @ [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Diaspora News

    PTDF overseas scholarships: 190 South-East applicants screened, only 25 to secure coveted spots

    NO fewer than 190 applicants from the South-East region underwent screening for the 2023/2024...
    Politics and Governance

    Atiku’s witness says INEC deleted results from FCT BVAS

    A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral...
    Energy and Power

    NLC condemns planned electricity tariff hike

    THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked against the plan to increase electricity tariff...
    News

    CBN contributed to Nigeria’s inflation – Moghalu

    A FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has...
    Business and Economy

    Debt Management Office cautions FG on reckless borrowing, calls for bold reforms

    THE Debt Management Office (DMO) has issued a warning to the Federal government against...

    Most Read

    Insecurity: Tinubu issues marching orders to service chiefs

    Hilton hotel owner Adedoyin to die by hanging over Adegoke’s murder

    How I came about the name, Ayra Starr

    Nigeria accounts for 89% of martyred Christians worldwide – Report

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Sudan: First batch of Nigerians arrive Abuja, get N100,000 for transport to families

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    PTDF overseas scholarships: 190 South-East applicants screened, only 25 to secure coveted spots

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.