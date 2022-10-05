29.1 C
Abuja

Footballer gets jail term over internet fraud in Kwara

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Mustapha Usman
A professional footballer, Jacob Wisdom, who was sentenced to 12 years jail term
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A professional football player, Jacob Wisdom Chukwuemeka, has been sentenced to six years jail term for offences bordering on internet fraud and possession of fraudulent funds.

Chukwuemeka was convicted and sentenced m on Monday, October 3, by Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin.

According to a statement the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) released on Wednesday, October 5, Chukwuemeka was jailed after pleading guilty to a two-count charge related to fraud.

The convict was accused of,  between May 6, 2021 and April 22, 2022, retaining the control of the gross sum of N792,454 in his bank account number 3137249795, which he knew to be proceeds of criminal conduct, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17 (a) and (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.

He pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Consequent on his plea, prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Adebayo, prayed the court to convict and sentence him as charged.

Justice Sani sentenced Chukwuemeka to three years imprisonment each on count one and two respectively.

- Advertisement -

He said that the two counts would run concurrently, but was, however, given an option of fine of N792,454 on count one, and N300,000 on count two.

The commission ordered that the iphone 11 he used to commit the crime and a draft of N250,000 recovered from him be forfeited to the Federal government.

The court also ordered Jacob to restitute his victim the sum of N524,454 being the balance of the proceeds of his fraudulent dealings against him.

 

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

10 Kaduna teachers killed, scores abducted in 2022 – Union

THE Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has said more than 10 of...
News

NDLEA, Interpol sign MoU over access to global criminal data records

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO),...
Elections

Governors contribute to electoral violence in Nigeria – Oshiomhole

A FORMER Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that state governors often contribute...
Media Opportunities

Columbia Journalism School offers schorlarship to its 2022 Sulzberger executive leadership program 

COLUMBIA Journalism School is inviting applications to its 2022 Sulzberger Executive Leadership programme.  The programme...
Politics and Governance

2023 election is of great concern to us – Northern group

A political and socio-cultural association of leaders in northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article10 Kaduna teachers killed, scores abducted in 2022 – Union

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.