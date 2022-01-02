26.1 C
Abuja
26.1 C
Abuja

Foreign investments into Nigeria fall by N11.48bn in six months

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari wants security agents to apply overwhelming force against any attempt to disrupt the November 6 Anambra governorship election

Related

Share this story

1min read

NIGERIA’s foreign investment inflows dropped by N11.48 billion between January to June 2021.

This is according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ‘Financial markets department 2021 half-year activity report.’

The report revealed that foreign inflows amounted to N105.24 billion, while the outflow was N116.72 billion at the end of June 2021, reflecting a net outflow of N11.48 billion.

It read, “Foreign investment inflow amounted to N105.24 billion, while outflow was N116.72 billion at end-June 2021, reflecting a net outflow of N11.48 billion.

“In the first half of 2020, foreign investment inflow was N129.95 billion, while outflow was 14266.68 billion, reflecting a net outflow of N136.73 billion.”

The report explained that the percentage of foreign portfolio investments in the stock market at the end of June 2021 was 21.46 per cent, lower than 39.52 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

It highlighted capital flight, arising from perceived economic uncertainties, and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the performance.

Two years ago, The ICIR had reported a 70 per cent drop in Nigeria’s capital importation metric, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Website
- Advertisement -

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Business and Economy

Foreign investments into Nigeria fall by N11.48bn in six months

NIGERIA's foreign investment inflows dropped by N11.48 billion between January to June 2021. This is...
Health

Pregnant women, children injected with ‘dead vaccines’ in Borno – Report

DEAD vaccines are being injected into pregnant women and children in various primary health...
Special reports

Struggle for freedom: Teenage Adaeze’s in hurting forced same-sex marriage

By Alfred AJAYI AT 16, she had an unintended pregnancy for a man, who fled....
Conflict and Security

NAF confirm elimination of bandits’ leaders in Zamfara

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have confirmed the deaths of bandits' leaders in Zamfara...
News

Nigeria can fix insecurity in 17 months -Fayemi

GOVERNOR of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has said the security situation in Nigeria can...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePregnant women, children injected with ‘dead vaccines’ in Borno – Report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.