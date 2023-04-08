31.1 C
Abuja

Foreign minister dismisses suspension reports

Elections
Beloved John
Beloved John
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has dismissed reports of his suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyeama was reportedly suspended by the Enugu State chapter of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The ICIR reported that the Enugu State APC had, while announcing the suspension of the foreign minister, also expelled a former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, and others over alleged anti-party activities.

The state chapter of APC had said the action taken was in line with recommendations stated in a disciplinary committee report.

The party said the minister and the others supported candidates of other political parties during the general elections.

Reacting to the development through the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the minister described reports of his suspension as ‘mischievous’.

He urged the public to disregard the allegation.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a story circulating on social media that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, has been suspended by his party, the All Progressives Congress because, as alleged, ‘he was sent to the United States to blackmail Peter Obi, and he declined the request’.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs states there is no truth to the mischievous allegations.

“The general public is, therefore, called upon to disregard the story,” the statement read.

Author profile
Beloved John

Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Pencom cautions against activities of ‘Pension Desk Practitioners’

THE National Pension Commission (PenCom) has called on the public to be mindful of...
News

Suspected herdsmen kill dozens in Benue community

SUSPECTED herdsmen attacked Mgban community, in the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue...
News

UN commemorates Rwanda genocide, cautions against intolerance

UNITED Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to take...
Health and Environment

Bill to stop doctors’ migration misdirected, ill-informed — MDCAN

THE Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has condemned a bill which...
Education

UNICAL to sanction students over short skirts, braless tops, others

THE University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, has vowed to punish any student...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Bandits strike again in Zamfara, abduct 80 children
Next article
NASS to commence investigation as alleged N20bn payment to ghost consultants rattles NNPCLtd.

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.