Foreign minister dismisses suspension reports

THE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has dismissed reports of his suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyeama was reportedly suspended by the Enugu State chapter of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The ICIR reported that the Enugu State APC had, while announcing the suspension of the foreign minister, also expelled a former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, and others over alleged anti-party activities.

The state chapter of APC had said the action taken was in line with recommendations stated in a disciplinary committee report.

The party said the minister and the others supported candidates of other political parties during the general elections.

Reacting to the development through the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the minister described reports of his suspension as ‘mischievous’.

He urged the public to disregard the allegation.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a story circulating on social media that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, has been suspended by his party, the All Progressives Congress because, as alleged, ‘he was sent to the United States to blackmail Peter Obi, and he declined the request’.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs states there is no truth to the mischievous allegations.

“The general public is, therefore, called upon to disregard the story,” the statement read.