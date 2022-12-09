34.3 C
Abuja

Foreigners behind insurgency in the North – Shehu of Borno

Conflict and SecurityNews
Faith Abeka
Nigerian Army in Damboa Photo Credit: Premium Times
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SHEHU of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, has described the insurgency in the country as the handiwork of foreigners who penetrated the North-East under the pretense of seeking Quranic education.

El-Kanemi spoke at a town hall meeting organized by Yateem Faqueer Global Foundation in Abuja on Thursday, December 8.

“Borno has witnessed so many things, both good and bad. Boko Haram is something meaningless, mindless and without any sense of direction as none of the holy books, neither the Quran nor the Bible commands you to disrespect others, burn, or destroy their property. And I want people to understand that Boko Haram was never founded or initiated by people from the North-East zone. It is something they just brought to us out of nowhere.

“Honestly, we have suffered, the people have suffered. The palaces of our emirs were destroyed, and some of them were killed, including other traditional rulers, and religious leaders and so many other people were killed. There are numerous issues in the North-East. But before we had this administration, out of the 27 local governments in Borno, 17 were under the control of Boko Haram. But now, no local government in Borno is under the control of Boko Haram.”

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Alwali Kazir (retd), refuted insinuations that the bandits and other armed criminal gangs operating in parts of the country were the offshoots of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East, saying that apparent ideological differences separated them.

However, he recommended both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in addressing the problem.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairperson of the Foundation, Hajiya Yagana Hassan, said the mission of the humanitarian organization was to serve humanity and to provide sustainable economic assistance to communities affected by insecurity to help them fight extreme poverty amongst other challenges.

Author profile
Faith Abeka

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Fuel scarcity: Falana faults DSS 48-hour ultimatum

Human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, has faulted the 48-hour ultimatum issued by...
Political Analysis

How America, Britain influence Nigeria’s presidential elections

INCUMBENT President Goodluck Jonathan was in the black book of the United States (US)...
Environment

Group partners EU, British Council to end open defecation in Abuja

A GROUP, Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) has partnered with the...
Health

NHIS ran Northern offices for years with one nurse – Director General

THE National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), formerly known as the National Health Insurance Scheme...
Business and Economy

Naira redesign: CBN recovers N1trn old notes

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has said about...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFuel scarcity: Falana faults DSS 48-hour ultimatum

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.