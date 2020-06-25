Former Governor of Oyo, Ajimobi is dead

ABIOLA Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo State is dead.

He died on Thursday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos where he had been hospitalised earlier in June. He was 70 years old.

The late former governor was reported to be recuperating after slipping into coma following his contraction Coronavirus infection.

Ajimobi was last week rumoured to have died after he was placed on a life support machine at First Cardiology Hospital.

He was the governor of Oyo State from 2011 to 2019, and was named the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress last week but never resumed till his death.