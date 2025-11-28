back to top

Former Justice Minister Abubakar Malami confirms EFCC invitation

Malami says EFCC questioning successful, insists allegations are fabricated
Abubakar Malami
Mustapha USMAN
IMMEDIATE past Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has confirmed that he was summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to “clarify on some issues.”
Malami, a senior advocate, ardent supporter of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, and a contender for the Kebbi State governorship seat in the 2027 election, stated this on his Facebook page on Friday, November 28, and expressed his willing to honour the invitation.
His post read, “I am informing my family and friends that EFCC has invited me to clarify on some issues, and as a citizen of law and order and patriot, I am willing to honor this invitation without any hesitation.
“I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity and honesty in leadership — these are principles I’ve long supported and uphold, over the years I’ve spent in public service.

“On this note, I am informing Nigerians of any development that will follow, so that everyone will be aware of what is going to go back to because of his current life and history.”
The ICIR reports that Malami served as the AGF from 2015 to 2023 under Buhari.

During the period, he became one of the most influential figures in the cabinet and a central actor in several major legal and political decisions.

He was also widely regarded as one of Buhari’s most loyal allies, often defending controversial government policies and legal actions.

Malami was also central to the administration’s alleged selective anti-corruption drive, with critics accusing him of selective prosecution and political interference.

His tenure courted controversies, including allegations of financial irregularities, handling of recovered looted funds and legal interpretations that shaped the Buhari administration’s posture on human rights and press freedom.

In 2020, he was accused of interfering in the prosecution of some high cases such as the Malabu Oil case, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Gombe State Governor, Danjuma Goje.

Also in August 2020, a coalition against corruption called on former president Buhari to probe Malami for allegations ranging from financial sleaze involving him and his family to influence peddling.

Recall that shortly after leaving office in August 2023, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission probed him over allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

Recently, the former AGF declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Malami, who spoke with DCL Hausa on November 17, said he had the backing of the people of the state.

“I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win because we have people who believe in us, and we will not let them down,” he added.

He also criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it had caused hardship, particularly in northern Nigeria.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

