37.1 C
Abuja

Former Kaduna council aide bags 12 years imprisonment over N6.3m Hajj fraud

A FORMER Special Assistant to the Chairman of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hassan Dauda, has been sentenced to twelve years imprisonment for his involvement in a N6.3 million Hajj fraud.

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
FILE PHOTO.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A FORMER Special Assistant to the Chairman of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hassan Dauda, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for his involvement in a N6.3 million Hajj fraud.

Dauda was charged before the Kaduna State High Court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

ICPC had, in a 16-count charge of obtaining by false pretence, abuse of office and forgery filed before Justice M. T. Aliyu, accused Dauda of using his position as a Special Assistant to the Chairman of Giwa Local Government Area to defraud unsuspecting victims in the guise of securing Hajj seats for them in 2013.

The offence is punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices, and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Aliyu found him guilty on the counts relating to obtaining by false pretence and sentenced him to seven years improsonment without an option of a fine.

He was also convicted on the counts relating to abuse of office and sentenced to five years imprisonment without an option of a fine.

He was discharged and acquitted on the counts relating to forgery.

- Advertisement -

The judge stated that ICPC proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and said the sentence would run concurrently.

The convict was arrested by the operatives of ICPC in October 2013 following a petition of his alleged corrupt act and was arraigned after the agency concluded its investigations in May 2015.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Defence

Troops discover wreckage of missing Alpha Jet aircraft in Borno one year after

THE Nigerian Army says it has located the wreckage of a crashed Alpha Jet...
Elections

APC national convention: Buhari keeps governors, delegates, others waiting at Eagle Square

KEY items in the programme of events for the national convention of the All...
News

I love Buhari because he’s strict like my father – Femi Adesina

FEMI Adesina, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has...
Political Parties

APC national convention: Pickpockets on rampage as delegates, others force their way into Eagle Square

PICKPOCKETS are operating freely at the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress...
Political Parties

APC adopting consensus candidates illegal – Ajulo

A former National Secretary of the Labour Party, Kayode Ajulo, has warned the leadership...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

APC national convention: Security beefed up at Eagle Square as Buhari pushes to impose...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

PDP cautions INEC against attending, monitoring ‘illegal’ APC national convention

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTroops discover wreckage of missing Alpha Jet aircraft in Borno one year after

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.