Former Lagos PDP governorship candidate Jandor defects to APC

A FORMER Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection to the APC comes just two weeks after he resigned from the PDP.

Jandor officially announced his defection at a press conference in Ikeja on Monday, March 17.

He recently met with key political figures, including President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, after quitting the PDP.

His spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, confirmed that Jandor’s meeting with Tinubu was part of his consultations with political leaders.

Jandor was the governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Lagos State governorship election. He emerged as the party’s candidate after defeating other aspirants in the primaries.

A former APC member and founder of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Jandor positioned himself as one of the viable alternatives to challenge the long-standing APC leadership in Lagos State.

In his bid to stop Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, Jandor chose popular Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele as his running mate during the 2023 election.

However, despite putting in their best, the Jandor-Akindele ticket faced significant hurdles, including internal party conflicts that almost derailed their campaign.

They eventually came third in the poll – behind Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP)

In March 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sanwo-Olu the election winner.

Sanwo-Olu got 762,134 votes to beat Rhodes-Vivour of the LP, who scored 312,329 votes, while Jandor came third with 62,449 votes.